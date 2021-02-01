Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMBM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

CMBM opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $944.81 million, a P/E ratio of 136.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock worth $68,180,610. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

