Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NKLA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 6,177.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

