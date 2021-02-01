United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

