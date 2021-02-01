United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.
