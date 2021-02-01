SoMee.Social Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $504,283.73 and approximately $21,327.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SoMee.Social alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,717,409 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.