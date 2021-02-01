Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $9.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

