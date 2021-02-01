W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $364.39 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.