$0.89 EPS Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.