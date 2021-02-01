Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.04 million.

HRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.