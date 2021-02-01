iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

