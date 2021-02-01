Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $299.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

