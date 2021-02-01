Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

