Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.