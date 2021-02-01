AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

