PGGM Investments Invests $34.65 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 709,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.59 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.