PGGM Investments Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 106,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $691.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $728.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

