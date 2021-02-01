Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

LZAGY opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

