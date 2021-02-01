Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $101.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.