American Research & Management Co. Purchases 2,259 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

