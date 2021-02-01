Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 549.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,292,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,476,259 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

