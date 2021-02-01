SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $98.89 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,283. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

