PGGM Investments Sells 365,002 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,002 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

