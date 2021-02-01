304,255 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 304,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,043,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

