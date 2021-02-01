PGGM Investments Sells 13,617 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.59 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

