Smith Salley & Associates Invests $262,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

