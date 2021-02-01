Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after buying an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.