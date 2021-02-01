Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 5,847 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $125.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.