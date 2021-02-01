Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $4,144,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Nuance Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 455.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

