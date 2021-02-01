Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $288.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

