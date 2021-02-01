Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 45,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.03 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.