Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,678 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 9,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after buying an additional 1,751,866 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $50.68 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

