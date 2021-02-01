Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $259.01 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

