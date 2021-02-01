Terry L. Blaker Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

