Terry L. Blaker Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

