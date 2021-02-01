Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

1/29/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/25/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/21/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2021 – ASML had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/8/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/5/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

12/10/2020 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/4/2020 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ASML opened at $534.16 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

