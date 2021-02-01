AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $112.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.28 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $111.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $434.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $506.11 million, with estimates ranging from $488.88 million to $517.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,581 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

