CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $13.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

