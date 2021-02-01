Smith Salley & Associates Has $878,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $701.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

