Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,238 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

