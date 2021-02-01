CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 52,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

NTRS opened at $89.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.23. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

