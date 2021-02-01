CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $230,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnerSys by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $82.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

