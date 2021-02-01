Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.89. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

