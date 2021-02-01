Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $105.27 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

