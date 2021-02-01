Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.60 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

