Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Seagen by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.85. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total value of $1,354,398.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,395 shares of company stock worth $31,407,709 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

