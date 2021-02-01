Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Carl Ashley Morris Sells 3,459 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,238.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,098.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SLDB stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.