Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Carl Ashley Morris Sells 3,459 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 3,459 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $21,238.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,098.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

