AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MITT opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.