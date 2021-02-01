Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,461.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $6.76 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

