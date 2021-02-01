Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MOCI stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Modern Cinema Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

