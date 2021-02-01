Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $92.93 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.