Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. Truist raised their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

